Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$30.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.40.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 over the last quarter.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.