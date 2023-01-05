Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $4.43

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

