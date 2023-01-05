Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,110 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.37).

UTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.65) to GBX 1,075 ($12.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.35) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 939.50 ($11.32) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 922.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.55. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 773 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,209 ($14.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 690.81.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

