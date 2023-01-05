Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.