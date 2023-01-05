The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Trading Up 2.3 %

SKIN opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $23.16.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

