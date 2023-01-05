Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Provention Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.29. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

