Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fraport Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $20.85 on Monday. Fraport has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

