Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.06.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

MNST opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.