Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $34,127. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 436,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 263,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

