The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €44.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($46.81) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

ETR:HFG opened at €24.05 ($25.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 12-month high of €74.64 ($79.40).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.