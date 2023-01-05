StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

