Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($143.62) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($161.70) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Stock Performance

EPA AIR opened at €115.38 ($122.74) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.21. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($106.35).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

