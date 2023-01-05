Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.71% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $491.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
