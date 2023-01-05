Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.71% from the company’s previous close.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $491.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

