Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after buying an additional 4,817,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

