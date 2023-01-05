Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.