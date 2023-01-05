Piper Sandler Lowers Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $5.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s previous close.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

