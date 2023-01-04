Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.69.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

