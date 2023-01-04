Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 350 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 140,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,003,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $288,238,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $256.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.