Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

