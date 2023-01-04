Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,271 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

NYSE:LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.46. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

