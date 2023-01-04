Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 245 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 311,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after buying an additional 739,183 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

