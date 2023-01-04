Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,464,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

