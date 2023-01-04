PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

