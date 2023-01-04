Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 249,606 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 249,606 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.