Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 2,335 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.