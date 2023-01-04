Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $564,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

