Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

