NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

