Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,772 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

