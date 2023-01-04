Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.