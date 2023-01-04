Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 246,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.