Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

