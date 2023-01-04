Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,583,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,848,000 after purchasing an additional 89,757 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

