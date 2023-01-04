Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 29.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

