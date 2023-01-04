Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,638 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

