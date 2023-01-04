Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

