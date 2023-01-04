Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,186 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

