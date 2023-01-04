Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

