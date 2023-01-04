Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.33 and its 200 day moving average is $497.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

