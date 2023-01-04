Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.51. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

