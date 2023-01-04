Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 382 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $294,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.