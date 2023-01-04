Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

