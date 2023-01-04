Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

