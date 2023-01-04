NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 666 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $139.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

