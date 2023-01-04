Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.