Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 310,822 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

