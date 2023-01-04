NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 8,861 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 71.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

