Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

