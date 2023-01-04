Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 215,392 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

