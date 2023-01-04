Fifth Third Bancorp Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.33 and a 200-day moving average of $497.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

